David Wayne Harris, of Bristol, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 63. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, a 11 a.m. at Highlands Fellowship Church, 22417 Watauga Rd., Abingdon, with Jeff Tester, Wes Ritchie, and Justin Harris officiating. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service. The family of David Wayne Harris is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).