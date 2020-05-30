Harris, Carl

CHILHOWIE, Va. Carl Harris, age 78, born on June 25, 1941, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was a member of Chilhowie Faith Mission Church. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Harris; parents, Reuben and Pearl Harris; brother, Donnie Harris; sister-in-law, Bonnie Harris; and brother-in-law, Doug Goodman. He is survived by his son, Jeff Harris and wife, Becky; daughter, Brenda Compton and husband, Kenny; grandsons, Samuel Compton and wife, Rhonda, Mathanel Compton and wife, Tabitha, and Cory Harris; granddaughters, Stacy Compton, Rebekah Osborne and husband, Adrien, Jessica Harris, and Kim Boardman; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Marshall and husband, T.O., Phyllis Rockenbaugh, and Elsie Goodman; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. with the Rev. Jeff Johnson and the Rev. Mary Ann Trivett officiating. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carl Harris Family.
Service information
Jun 1
Graveside
Monday, June 1, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Mount Rose Cemetery
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340
