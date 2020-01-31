Betty Jean Austin Harris, age 73, of Council, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home. Born September 23, 1946 in Trammel, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Robert Emmitt and Myrtle Austin. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1965 graduated from Council High school. Betty loved and cared for her family and cherished every moment she could spend with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and sharing her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Mack Austin, Eugene Austin, Harold Austin, Bobby Austin; four sisters, Maudeen Combs, Viline Hess, Lorene Taylor, and Juanita Austin. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Russell Harris of the home; one daughter, Jennifer Darnell and husband, Ricky, of Honaker, Virginia; two sons, Luke Harris and wife, Jennifer, of Abingdon, Virginia, Farrell Harris and wife, Renee, of Chino Valley, Arizona; three grandchildren, Jonathan Harris, Isabella Compton, Madison Harris; two sisters, Catherine Johnson and husband, Earl, of Council, Virginia, Linda Wallace and husband, Doug Ball, of Honaker, Virginia; three brothers, Donald Austin and wife, Betty, of council, Virginia, Carson Austin and wife, Keisha, of Council, Virginia, Billy Austin and wife, Bonnie, of Drill, Virginia; special friend, Reva Ball and husband, Elmer; several nieces, nephews, church family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Darrell Milgram officiating. Interment will follow in the Hess Cemetery at Venia, Virginia. Relatives and Friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Online condolence may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
