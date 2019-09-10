CHILHOWIE, Va. Betty Ruth Harriger, age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was born in Konnarock, Va., to the late William Frank and Lucy Pearl Edwards Stanberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Harriger Jr.; a son, Jeffery Lynn Harriger; and siblings, Charlie Stanberry, Ilene Weaver, Noami Guyer, and Paul Edward Stanberry. Betty had worked at Valley Health Care Center for 34 years as a CNA, and was the recipient of the Long Term Care Award in 2012 for outstanding care given to her residents. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served Jehovah faithfully for 56 years. Betty always enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh. She was a hardworking and loving Mother always putting her family first above all else. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going with her sisters, Polly and Irma on their weekly shopping trips. Betty was loved and respected by all that knew her. She is survived by her sons, Scott F. Harriger and wife, Linda, of Abingdon, Va., and John C. Harriger Sr. and wife, Claudia, of Bedford, Va.; daughters, Debra A. Spencer and husband, Tommy, of Marion, Va., Elizabeth J. Martin and fiancee, Andrew Humann, of Taylorsville, N.C.; siblings, Bobby Stanberry and spouse, Mary Kay, of Damascus, Va., Irma C. Wilson of Konnarock, Va., and Polly Frye and spouse, Charles W. Frye, of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Brittany Story, Candace Gravely, Meghann Edwards, J.C. Harriger, Roxanna Harriger and Amber Church; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family members too included her cousin, Marshall Barr. Special thanks to JMH nursing staff, residents, and doctors for their kindness and support shown to Betty and the family. Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 29276 Lee Highway in Meadowview, VA 24361. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurel Valley Cemetery in Konnarock, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com Bradleys Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Harriger family.
