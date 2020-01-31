Lawrence "Shot" A. Harr, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born October 4, 1940, a son of the late Charles G. and Margaret Dishner Harr, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Mr. Harr worked for the Bristol Tennessee Electric System, and was a member of the Bristol Civitan Club and Bristol Baseball. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Harr and Wade Harr, and sister, Phyllis Childress. Surviving include his loving wife of 61 years, Delores Harr; sons, Curtis Harr and Mark Alan Harr; sisters, Linda Toning and Pat Harr; and grandson, Mark Allan Harr. The funeral service for Mr. Harr will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 until 11:45 a.m. The committal service will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Norton, Michael Norton, Bill Brent, James Compton, Jeff Harr and Mark Harr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 136 Highridge Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com, Event ID: WeaverFH Password: ENMVLU. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.