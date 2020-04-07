Henry B. Harper, age 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Christian Care Center in Bristol. He was born on February 21, 1927, in Scott County, Va., a son of the late James Isaac and Delia Maude Myers Harper, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was retired from Teamsters Local 538 Plumbers and Steamfitters, and he attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Roscoe Harper, Sylvester Patton Harper, Ezra Harper, James Arval Harper, and Ralph Donald Harper; sisters, Lodoath Knell Hughes, Elda Whitaker, and Cleo Taylor; and infant sister, Ruba Jewell. Survivors include his loving wife, Iva Dean Nelson Harper; three children, Connie Sluder, Patty Harper, and Randy Harper; stepdaughter, Janice Rubio and husband, Al; granddaughters, Penelope and Paisley Pair; step granddaughter, Brandy Combs and husband, Mike; step great-grandson, Blake Combs. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside will be held in Shipley Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Fields officiating. The family would like to thank the Staff at Christian Care Center for their loving care and support shown to Mr. Harper while under their care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
