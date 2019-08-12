SALTVILLE, Va. Eva Johnson Harper, age 90, passed away on August 11, 2019, at Valley Nursing Home in Chilhowie, Va. Eva was born on April 17, 1929, to the late John Wesley Johnson and Carrie Davidson Johnson of Clinchburg, Va. She was of Christian faith and worked since she was sixteen years old. She and her husband lived in Rockville, Md., from the late 1950's until the early 1970's. They returned to Saltville in 1971. She loved all of her family dearly and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Archie F. Harper Jr.; four brothers, Ira Johnson, John Johnson, Marvin Johnson, and Melvin Johnson; four sisters, Juanita Johnson, Florence Holmes, Carrie Moore, and Lucille Hayden; son-in-law, Clayborne C. Olinger Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Kay Thomas Harper. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Harper Olinger and companion, Larry Orr; son, Marshall K. Harper; five grandchildren, Stacey L. Olinger, Sheena Olinger Henderson and husband, Matt, Travis Harper and wife, Connie, Christopher Harper, Tonya Harper Lyles and husband, Tony; and six great-grandchildren, Logan Harper, Lexie Crusenberry, Lacey Crusenberry, Joslyn Henderson, Brody Henderson, and Axl Henderson. In addition she is survived by several nieces and nephews in whom she truly adored. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Chilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Road, with the Rev. Frank Branson officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Mahanaim Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Rd., Chilhowie, VA 24319. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Eva Johnson Harper family.