MARION, Va. Ernest "Rick" Lewis Harmon, age 76, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Ernest was born in Bluefield, W.Va. on March 21, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents, James J. Harmon and Virginia White Harmon; brother, James J. Harmon Jr.; and sisters, Helen H. Shawver, Evelyn H. Durham, and Dorothy H. Kensinger. He retired after 44 years of service as supervisor for AEP. He enjoyed spending time playing golf, listening to country music, and watching football. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nellie Breedlove Harmon; three sons, John M. Harmon and wife, Melinda, Jerry L. Harmon and Naomi and Ryan S. Harmon; grandchildren, Johnathan Harmon and Haley and Skyler Harmon; great-grandchild, Camron Harmon; sisters, Shirley H. Brooks and Peggy Sue McCann and husband, Jim; childhood friend, Bobby Slade; golfing buddy, Donnie Jones; special buddies, Cody and Timmy Thomas; special brother-in-law, Robert Breedlove and Nina; several loving nieces, nephews; and special pet companion, Oscar. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the First Church of God in Chilhowie with Pastor Rick Hayes and retired Pastor Bobby Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Interment will be held privately. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Smyth County Animal Shelter, 287 Fox Valley Rd, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Harmon Family.
Harmon, Ernest "Rick" Lewis
To send flowers to the family of Ernest Harmon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
First Church of God
257 Hwy 107
Chilhowie, VA 24319
257 Hwy 107
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Visitation begins.
Feb 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
First Church of God
257 Hwy 107
Chilhowie, VA 24319
257 Hwy 107
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Funeral Service begins.