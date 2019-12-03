Harman, Kendris "Ken"

Kendris "Ken" Harman, born on February 26, 1929, age 90, of Tazewell, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Buchanan County, Virginia, the son of the late Stonewall and Virgie Keen Harman. Ken was an excellent hunter, fisherman, mechanic and a "jack of all trades." He worked as a former coal miner and owner for 60 years and self-taught himself how to work on diesel engines and construction equipment. If it was broken, he could fix it. One of his many accomplishments included learning how to use the computer and technology to pass the DMV driver's license test on his 90th birthday and to keep up with the latest NASCAR news. He devoted his life to helping others in so many ways. He loved life, his family, and the church. He was a devoted and founding member of the Oakwood Full Gospel Church. Ken leaves behind a legacy of hard work, never giving up, and compassion for living life to the fullest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; beloved son, James Harman; two brothers, C. Henry Harman and Jack Major Harman; and two sisters, Hazel Helton and Gladys Griffith. He is survived by daughter, Judy Honaker-Martin and husband, Coy, of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Teresa Brown and husband, Mike, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Linda Harman of Richlands, Va.; sisters, Elnor and William Lemmon of Ohio, and Cleo and Bob Sargent of Richlands, Va.; brothers, Clyde Harman and wife, Trula Harman, of Oakwood, Va., Bill Harman and wife, Pansy, of Tazewell, Va., and Roy Harman and wife, Delores, of Cleveland, Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Tommie Harman and Shirley Harman. He is also survived by grandchildren that he adored, and loved to watch participate in any kind of activity, Misti Harman of Richlands, Va., Brogie and Kim Harman of Lebanon, Va., Lindsey and Mark Bandy of Richlands, Va., Michael Brown II of Bristol, Tenn., Jaima Harman of Richlands, Va., and Ren and De Harman of Christiansburg, Va. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren whom he loved so dearly. A funeral service for Kendris Harman will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Oakwood Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Jerry Harman officiating. Entombment will follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens, in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Brogie Harman, Michael Brown II, Ren Harman, Mark Bandy, J. T. Harman, Bob Sargent, Billy Wayne Harman, and C. Henry Harman. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Blankenship, Ronnie Belcher, Donnie Belcher, Mike Cox, Jeff Hagerman, John Hagerman, Joe Harman, Jeff Harman, Josh Harman, John Harman, Chris Harman, Scotty Harman, and Jack Harman. The family will receive friends at the Oakwood Full Gospel Church, Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortridgeramey.com. The family of Kendris Harman have entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mountain, Va.