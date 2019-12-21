Jerry Kenneth Harless Sr., age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1946, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late James and Lucy Nunn Harless. He lived all of his life in the Bristol area and retired as a Supervisor from J.A. Street and Associates. After retirement, he worked for Friendship Automotive. Jerry was a member of Living by Faith Church and the Zollicoffer Masonic Lodge #444 F&AM. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Ann Harrison Harless. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Roberts Blevins Harless; children, Jerry Kenneth Harless Jr. and wife, Rhonda, Jeff A. Harless and wife, Becky, Darin Harless and fianc�, Martha Stigall, Pamela Ragan and husband, Bobby, Christy Miller and husband, Travis; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; Jerry was the youngest of twelve brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Harless officiating. The entombment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, Attn: Dick Collins, 311 Rebecca Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.