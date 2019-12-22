Jerry Kenneth Harless Sr. Jerry Kenneth Harless Sr., age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Harless officiating. The entombment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, Attn: Dick Collins, 311 Rebecca Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
