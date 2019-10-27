"Jack" Calvin C. Harless Sr., 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Bristol, Va. He was a son of the late Neal and Valley Harless. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Willie Mae Harless; brothers, Donald and Marvin Harless; and sisters, Edith Fitzgerald and Irene Collins. He was a loving and a devoted father and grandfather. Jack was the former owner of A& H Trucking, Harless Trucking and J&D Enterprise. He also worked in the coal industry with Clinchfield Coal Company. Jack was the greatest Dad and he will forever be missed. He is survived by his sons, Ricky Harless and Calvin Harless II; sister, Lucille Combs: granddaughter, Keri Pruett; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Brad Davis officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Harless and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

