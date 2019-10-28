"Jack" Calvin C. Harless Sr. " Jack" Calvin C. Harless Sr., 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Bristol, Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Brad Davis officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Harless and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
