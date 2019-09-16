CHILHOWIE, Va. Bobby RF Harbuck, age 75, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Bobby was born in Buena Vista, Ga., on November 8, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Lila Gibson Harbuck; daughter, Marshall Ann Harbuck; and brother, James Harbuck. He is survived by his loving wife, Adela De La Rosa Harbuck; seven children, Sheila Ruffin and husband, Bobby, Marie Brown and husband, Tim, Bobbie Jean Harbuck, Camelia Thomas and husband, Scottie, Melissa Garcia, Maria Peake and husband, Scott, and Bobby Harbuck Jr.; brother, Frank Harbuck and wife, Mary; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Curtis; and several other loving family and friends. A celebration service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Town Park in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Harbuck Family.

