NEBO, Va. Mae Hancock Hanshew passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Princeton, W.Va., following a lengthy illness, with family by her side. She was born on July 22, 1938, in Ceres, Va., to the late Byron and Lois Hancock. She graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1955 from Ceres High School. That same year, she married her husband of 54 years, Donald Hanshew, who preceded her in death. Mae was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Rick. Mae is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Larry Pucci of Lutherville, Md., and Lori and Rickey Shrewsbury of Rock, W.Va., and daughter-in-law, Joyce Hanshew of Chilhowie, Va. She leaves behind grandchildren, Tiffany (Sam) Hayton, Brett (Debra) Hanshew, Jessica (Jerry) Lowe, Alex, Austin, and Connor Pucci, and Katelyn and Logan Shrewsbury. Mae also dearly loved and will be missed by her great-grandchildren, Mikayla (Donavon) Boardwine, Jackie and Sammy Hayton, Isabella and Lily Hanshew, and Olivia Pavkov. Mae is also survived by her siblings, Doris (Lenden) Thompson of Burkes Garden, Va., Aileen (Donnie) Solomon of Greeneville, Tenn., and Alvin (Denise) Hancock of Ceres, Va., Mae also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, and a special "granddaughter", Jillian Balk. Mae had several interests throughout her life, but closest to her heart were her pets, and her gardening, flowers, and plants. Over the years, she developed an unbelievable green thumb, and looked forward to putting out her garden each year. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and spent a lot of time filling those scrapbooks with clippings and remembrances of her long-time place of employment, Va. House (later Bassett) Furniture, as well as her Ceres High Alumni Association, particularly the Class of '55. She was devoted to her church, Ezelle Methodist, and held several positions during her many years attending there. Mae had a gift for writing, and spent many hours collecting and writing the Nebo News for the Smyth County News newspaper. The family would like to extend special thanks to Nelson's Private Home Care, with grateful appreciation to Shelby, Tammy, Regina, and Felicia for the care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Cyrus T. Lilly III officiating. Interment will follow in Zion UMC Cemetery in Nebo. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to services. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hanshew family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com