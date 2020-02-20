Hanshew, Mae

Mae Hancock Hanshew passed away on February 12, 2020, in Princeton, W.Va., following a lengthy illness, with family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Cyrus T. Lilly III officiating. Interment will follow at Zion UMC Cemetery in Nebo. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to services. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hanshew family.

