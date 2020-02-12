Hanshew, Mae Hancock

NEBO, Va. Mae Hancock Hanshew, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Princeton, W.Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.

