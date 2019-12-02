Hamm, Elizabeth Holly

SALTVILLE, Va. Elizabeth Holly Hamm, 60, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 30, 1958. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Opie and Bess McAllister; son, Joshua Presley; and sister, Kathryn Williams. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Hamm of Saltville; sisters, Robin Hale and husband, Alan, of Saltville, and Sandra Hart and husband, Jeff, of Hampton, Va.; brother-in-law, Michael Williams of Royal Oak, Mich.; niece, Janice Edwards; nephews, Jordon Hale, Michael and Christopher Williams; aunts, Sue McAllister and Helen Hall; and cousins, Rita Davidson and John Vallery. Services will be held at the family cemetery at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hamm family.
