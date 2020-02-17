Hamilton, Peggy E.

Peggy E. Hamilton, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. Peggy was born July 20, 1931, in Bulls Gap, Tennessee and lived in the greater Bristol area most of her life. She formerly worked at Union Shoe Shop and was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Webster Hamilton. Survivors include her sons, Jeff Hamilton and wife, Vicky, and Jerry Hamilton and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Holly Hamilton, Elizabeth Hamilton and Heather Hamilton; brother, Gary Oliver and wife, Nancy, Nephew, Wayne Oliver; sister-in-law, Faye Heron; and several great-nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

