Jeffry Lynn Hamilton, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., was called to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CXTGUX. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffry Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

