Jeffry Lynn Hamilton, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., was called to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 28, 1958, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Webster and Peggy Sapp Hamilton. Jeffry was Senior Production Engineer and Designer for BAE Holston Army Ammunition. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a member of Fellowship Chapel. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Vicky Ferguson Hamilton; daughter, Holly Nichole Hamilton; twin brother, Jerry Hamilton and wife, Laura; uncle, Gary Oliver and wife, Nancy; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CXTGUX. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center ICU for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffry Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

