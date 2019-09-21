Eula Evans Hamic, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmas and Mozelle Jones Evans; sons, Larry Steven Hamic and Marcus Evan Hamic. She was the greatest wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, noted chef especially for her biscuits. Eula was a kind friend to all. Survivors include her husband, Steve Hamic; daughter, Shelia Glenn and husband, Ken, of Chilhowie, Va.; grandsons, Cutler Evan Glenn and Tanner Steven Glenn and wife, Ali; sisters, Elizabeth Hayes, Anna Lou Mason, Glenda Faye Lamons and Linda Sue Thrower; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Chase Grubb officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hamic Family.