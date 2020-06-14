Halliburton, Bruce Allan

ABINGDON, Va. Bruce Allan Halliburton, age 59, passed away in Sevierville, Tenn., on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Bruce had spent most of his life in Northern Va., but had moved to Abingdon 4 years ago. He was a sheet metal fabricator and installer. Bruce enjoyed his life on South Holston Lake and kayaked and fished whenever possible. He was a car enthusiast and took pride in showing his 2019 Dodge Challenger RT. Bruce loved music, especially the Heavy Metal Band The Meatmen. Those who knew and loved him will remember Bruce as loving, kind, and generous with his time for others. Bruce was predeceased by his father, Richard Halliburton. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jean; mother, Joyce McMullen of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Mary McMullen of Nashville, Tenn.; mother and father-in-law, William and Doris Quintana of Meadowview, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and his feathery parrot friend, Chili. A celebration of life service will be scheduled later. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs From Home"online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Bruce Allan Halliburton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
