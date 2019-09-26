2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. Dolly June Hall Wallace, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living in Sevierville, Tennessee. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia, daughter of the late James and Edna Kaylor Hall Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Carol Wallace. She was a graduate of Castlewood High School and was also the first four-year degree graduating class of UVA-Wise. She married her husband on August 10, 1968, at the Lakeview Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She was a member of the Brick Baptist Church and she attended Pearl Valley Baptist Church in Sevierville, Tennessee. She taught in the Russell County School System for thirty-three years and retired in 2003. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Donald Wallace; two daughters, Rhonda Hough and husband, Don, of Bucyrus, Kansas, and Dondra Martin of Overland Park, Kansas; two sisters, Patty Gibson and husband, Oakley, of Castlewood, Virginia, and Pam Hall of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Jimmy Martin and wife, Maureen, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, and Bob Hall of Griffith, Georgia; four grandchildren, Daniel Hough, Joshua Hough, Olivia Hough, and Katelyn Baeza; special niece and caregiver for Dolly, Becki Harrison; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and students. Funeral services for Dolly June Hall Wallace will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Leonard Ferguson and the Rev. Lee Carr officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Pallbearers will be Mike Grizzel, Fred Wallace, Jimmy Martin, Connor Harrison, David Puckett, and Dennis Hensdill. Honorary pallbearers will be Farley Meade, Jack Brooks, and Steve Wallace. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Virginia's College at Wise, UVA-Wise Alumni Association, UVA-Wise Alumni Hall, One College Avenue, Wise, Virginia 24293. The family would like to give special thanks to Dominion Senior Living and Caris Health Care in Sevierville, Tennessee. Online condolences may be sent to the Wallace family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
