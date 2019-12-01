Hall Sr., Tommy W.

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Tommy W. Hall Sr., 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Castlewood, Virginia, son of the late Charlie and Edith Meade Hall. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Brenda Sue Dotson and Patty Austin Long; one brother, Charlie "Jr" Hall; paternal grandparents, Robert and Susie Hall; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Gertrude Meade. Tommy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and was a born again Christian who loved his Lord. He was a member of Highlands Fellowship in Abingdon, Virginia and also attended Lake View Church in Castlewood, Virginia. Left to mourn his passing are his wife of fifty-one years, Deborah Hall; one daughter, Michelle Baker and husband, Jeff; one son, TJ Hall and wife, Kayla; four grandchildren, Joseph Baker and wife, Kayla, Emily Addington and husband, Evan, and Charleigh and Brady Hall; special cousin, Donnie Meade and wife, Margaret; his constant companion, his fur baby, Minnie; two brothers, Gene Hall and wife, Wanda and Bobby Hall and wife, Missy; two sisters, Phyllis Hicks and husband, James and Helen Herndon and husband, Kenneth. A Celebration of Life service for Tommy W. Hall Sr. will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Brother Cuba Porter and Pastor Roger Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rebecca Varney, FPN and Brian Easton and Home Nursing Company and Hospice for their excellent care. A special thank you to Chad Lane, RN, and Steven Lester, RN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be welcomed or to the following, Home Nursing Company and Hospice, P.O. Box 669, Lebanon, Virginia 24266 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent to the Hall family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
