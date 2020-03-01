Ron A. Hall, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ballad Health Hospice House. The Celebration of Life for Ron will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Sweeney officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron's memory, may be made to Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, 104 Cypress Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

