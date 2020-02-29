Ron A. Hall, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ballad Health Hospice House. Ron was born on September 4, 1941, in Bluefield, West Virginia, a son of the late Raymond Alexander and June Hudson Hall. He lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired salesman from Nickels Performance and was the owner/operator of Exhaust Warehouse. Ron loved golf and was a member of the Senior Golf League. Ron was a faithful member and Deacon at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Blair Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Rutherford Hall; son, Russ Hall and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Ben Hall, Amy Taylor and husband, Dalton, Lane Hall; sisters, Sharon Jones, Linda Hall; brother, Robert Hall and wife, Edna; several nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life for Ron will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Sweeney officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, at the church. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron's memory, may be made to Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, 104 Cypress Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389