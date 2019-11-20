Hall, Pastor James Ernest

Pastor James Ernest Hall, 53, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born on January 2, 1966, in Bristol, Tennessee, to Dallas Thompson and the late Alda Lou Cox Thompson. He grew up in Mendota, Virginia. He served as Pastor, Assistant Pastor and Evangelist. He was a member of the Holy Church of Truth, Bristol, Tenn.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Jackie Epperson Hall; two children, Jimi (Lydia) Hall of Bristol, Va., and Ashley (Jordan) Harrison of Elizabethton; six grandchildren, Khloe, Landon, Jackson, Allie, Ashton and Jordyn Paige; two brothers, Ed (Sherri) Hall and Curtis Hall; seven sisters, Doris (Joe) Hamilton, Betty Reynolds, Debbie Ringley, Lynda Burress, Jessica (Sean) Franklin, and Jennifer (Shannon) Barney; his special sister, Jacqueline Cline and her special children, Greg Houser, Matthew Houser, Rachel Hutchins and Abigail Cline; several nieces and nephews include a special niece, Mandi Lowe; a special nephew, Seth Cunningham; and special friends, Jerry and Carol Cardwell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Holy Church of Truth, 216 Emmit Road, in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastors Perry Hawkins and wife, Barbara, Cecil Reed, Joe Reed, Ed Hall and Jimi Hall. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Holy Church of Truth family and the Realife Church and Pastors Joel & Angie Kirk and the staff of Johnson City Medical Center. “How Bout’ Dem Cowboys!” Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
