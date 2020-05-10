Hall, Kenneth James

Kenneth James Hall MARION, Va. Kenneth James Hall, age 50, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Kenneth was born in Marion on May 20, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vickie Doss Hall and nephew, Justin Sheffield. He was an extremely outgoing person that was always joking and making others laugh and smile. He had an infectious smile that would spread to whoever was around him. Most of all, he was a dedicated momma's boy that loved his family, especially his sons and dad. He is survived by his father, Kenneth Ray Hall; three sons, Christapher James Hall, Matthew Ray Hall and Austin Trey Hall; stepson, Dominic Shawn McGhee; sister, Melissa Carol Haga; grandchildren, Kailey and Emily McGhee; mother of his children, Christy Hall; special cousin, Samantha Woodward; special friends, Joseph Dyess and Jamy Thompson; and other loving family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family with expenses, P.O. Box 250, Chilhowie, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hall Family.

