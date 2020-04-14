Jo Ann Lady Hall of Sperryville, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was 77 years old and born in Bluff City, Tenn. She was preceded in death by husband, James Allen Hall; mother, Mary Elizabeth Lady; father, Jack Lady; sister, Faye Slogar; brother, Steve Lady. She is survived by a son, Steve Allen Hall; grandsons, Jim Bob and Shawn; brother, Don Lady; sister, Peggy Fleenor of Bluff City, Tenn., several nieces and nephews. There are no funeral plans.
