LEBANON, Va. Jane Russell Lasley Hall, age 64, went to be with her Lord, Friday, November, 29, 2019. She was born January 25, 1955, the daughter of Rufus Charles and Rosa Ann Sword Lasley. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Leon Hall; sons, Brian Neal Hall and Leon Russell Hall; brothers, Rufus "Tobe" Lasley, James Edward Lasley, Robert Earl Lasley; sisters, Linda Lasley and Gail Shoemaker. Jane is survived by daughters, Carrie Melinda Hall and David Sheppard, Pamela Dawn Hall and Mark Williams; son, Aaron Rufus Hall; sisters, Myrtle Louise Dye, Wanda Faye Wolfe, Rebecca Ann Dotson, and Margaret Sue "Penny" Lasley; grandchildren, Dominick Noel Hall and Donald Leon Sheppard. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service for Jane Russell Lasley Hall will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Mark Mitchell and the Rev. Jackie Booher officiating. Burial will follow in West Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA (276) 889-4444 is serving the Hall family.