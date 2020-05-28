ABINGDON, Va. James "Dub" Wesley Hall, 60, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1959, the son of the late Howard and Nellie Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Williams. He is survived by one son, James "Tyler" Hall; one daughter, Dedra Hall and fianc�, Jake Hall; three brothers, Jackie Hall and wife, Angie, Ernest Hall, and Danny Hall and wife, Louella; sister, Marie Cook and fianc�, Charles Delp; as well as several nieces and nephews. Following current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the pavilion in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Gibson officiating. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Private family visitation will be held at the funeral home. Those requested to attend are required to wear face coverings while inside the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Hall, Jake Hall, Wayne Stout, Junior Stout, Ralph Jackson, and Everette White. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Charles Delp, Johnny Williams, Travis Riley, and Jammie Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Hall family.
