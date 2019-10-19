TROUTDALE, Va. Hobert McKinley Hall, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home in Troutdale, Va. Hobert was born in Troutdale, Va. to the late Lee Ander and Mazelle Thorne Hall. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bobby Hall, Elizabeth Johnson, and Ella Mae Fry. He is survived by his two sisters Marie Peake and Clara Gullion;several nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Troutdale Cemetery with Brother Andy Blevins officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hall Family.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Burgerim closes Pinnacle location
-
New store in Bristol sells lightly used women’s clothes, accessories, home decor
-
Woman from Bristol, England, visits Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Honaker coach Doug Hubbard goes against Hurley's Austin Cooper in a game for the ages
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **