ATKINS, Va. Geraldine M. Hall, age 73, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home. Geraldine was a loving wife, mom, grandmaw and friend. She was a sweetheart who loved to cook and can for her family. Mrs. Geraldine raised her children to be good and loving, and taught them the "Golden Rule" by welcoming anyone into their home who was a friend or someone in need. Geraldine was a member of Lincoln Hill Baptist Church. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Hall; parents, Ralph and Hazel Morris; brothers, Frank Morris and Henry Morris. Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Vickey Hall, Shelly Hall, and Sharon Hall; son, Barron Hall all of Atkins, Va.; sisters, Wavey and Fred Coley, and Nancy Anders; brothers, David Morris, George Morris and wife, Anita, John Morris, Ray Morris and wife, Joyce, all of Marion, Va.; grandson, Jacob Sizemore; several nieces and nephews; and her four legged buddy, Terry. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Otis Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Geraldine M. Hall, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Geraldine's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
