Edna Crussell Hall, age 80, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1939, a daughter of the late Daulton and Jesse Crussell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Knicley Crussell, and Avery Crussell and wife, Lois; sisters, Katherine Cross and husband, Jasper, Chlora Mae Cross and husband, Frank, and Sylvia Cross and husband, Earl; brother-in-laws, Clyde Meadow, Raymond Hall, and Ronnie Hall. Edna was a housewife for 62 years to her devoted husband. She grew up in the Enterprise Community where she was a devoted member of Enterprise Church and also attended school there. She later went on to Buffalo School and graduated from Bluff City High School. Edna was loved by all who knew her. She was a caregiver to her parents and her sister, Katherine. She lived her Christian values and passed them down to her family whom she loved so much. Her Heaven on Earth was spending family time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always there watching and cheering them on in anything and everything they did. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Hall; children, Tony Hall, Pam McCroskey, and Gwen Countiss and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Ashley Countiss and Mark Leonard, Nikki Winchell and Kelly, Dillon and Heath McCroskey, and Ryan Sye and Heather; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Braelyn, and Lyncoln Winchell, Jonah Leonard, Brooklyn and Jordan Sye; brother, Horace Crussell and wife, JoAnne; sister, Janice Meadows; sister-in-laws, Sharon Jones, Linda Hall, Ruth Hall, and Linda Lovegrove Hall; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services held at this time. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for their love and support shown to Mrs. Edna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Enterprise Church, 2000 Enterprise Road, Piney Flats, Tenn. 37686. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hall and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
