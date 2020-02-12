Mrs. Betty R. Hall, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201 or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hall and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments