Mrs. Betty R. Hall, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1926, in Bristol, Tenn. to the late John B. Reel Sr. and Mattie K. Reel. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Nathan C. Hall; and her brother, John B. Reel, Jr. Mrs. Hall was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School, Virginia Intermont College and the University of Tennessee (Knoxville). She than began her career with TVA before becoming a full-time wife and mother. Mrs. Hall was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, Child Study Club, PTA and was the founder of the Hill and Dale Garden Club. Her biggest passions were her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family with trips to the beach, the mountains and time at South Holston Lake. Survivors include her son, Nathan C. Hall Jr. "Chip" of Bristol, Tenn.; daughters, Lynn Collins and husband, James, of Bristol, Tenn., and Kim Hirsch and husband, Ed, of Topeka, Kansas; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Va. with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private committal and interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, or to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hall and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments