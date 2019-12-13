Myrtle Mae Foster Hale, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with numerous health issues. She was born on December 2, 1937 in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Walter Lee and Bernice Ellis Foster, Myrtle was raised from childbirth by her aunt and uncle, Bertha and Mack Worley. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Saved by grace at a very early age, she devoted her life to serving her Lord, at times she was criticized, but never faltered. As a longtime member of Bethel View Baptist Church, she took part in numerous organizations alongside friend and coworker, Faye Durham. Shoe Box Ministry, Women's Ministry, Bereavement Committee and head of the Lottie Moon Program were just a few of her ways she shared her faith. She taught Sunday School and was an avid member of the choir where she sang "O Holy Night" as a church tradition for Christmas. Myrtle was a graduate of Tennessee High School Class of 1955. On May 5, 1956, she married her soulmate and they spent their lifetime of marriage holding hands. Myrtle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jake and Ella Myrtle Ellis (whom she was named after) of Johnson City; mother, Bernice Ellis Foster Silva; father, Walter Lee Foster; aunt, Bertha Worley; uncle, Mack Worley; brother, Bobbie Foster; and two sisters, Viola Hillier and Juanita Hart of California; infant grandson, Joshua Hale. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Fred E. Hale Jr.; daughter, Vickie Hale Heffinger (Brian); sons, David Hale (Michele), Eric Hale (the late Angelia), Brett Hale (Lisa); grandchildren, Kris Worley, Jessica Gonzales (Carmen), Mary Nelson, Melissa Taylor (Josh), Justice Hale, Nikisa Nichols, Dylan Nichols, Josiah Canter and Isaiah Canter; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. A special thanks to her special devoted friend and Sunday School coworker, Shirley Lowe for the loving care she provided and to the nursing staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center who showed their kindness and personal attention. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel View Baptist Church Missionary Ministries, 156 Mapleview Dr, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.