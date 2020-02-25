Dr. French Hale Moore Jr. ABINGDON, Va. Dr. French Hale Moore Jr., age 88, a well-known resident of Abingdon, Va., passed away on February 24, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements at this time are incomplete and will be announced in the Friday morning edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. FROST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, ABINGDON IS HONORED TO SERVE THE MOORE FAMILY.

