Mary Elizabeth Bausell Hale, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in Grove City, Ohio, surrounded by her family. Born in Lebanon, Va., on September 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late James Taylor Bausell and Eliza Jane Rhea Bausell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Virgil N. Hale, a United Methodist pastor, who passed away in 2008. She was an avid league bowler until the spring of this year. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves but after attending games in person, preferred to watch on television. She was also a landscape artist selling many of her paintings from the front porch of her family home in Lebanon and a poet with hundreds of poems in her collection. Survivors include her sons, James F. (Linda) of Grove City, Gerald N. (Carolyn) of Kingsport, Tenn., Thomas V. (Dacy) of Honaker, Va.; daughter, Janie Edwards (Rob) of Rural Retreat, Va.; and stepson, Virgil N. Smith (Denise) of Nanango, Australia; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the Hale family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

