Frances Louise Dollarhyde Hale, age 64, of Castlewood, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was born on January 8, 1955, to the late James Dollarhyde and Sara Elizabeth Bowman Dollarhyde in Dante, Va. In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by several siblings. She is survived by three children, Tina Dean of Bristol, Va., Melissa Kegley and husband, Michael, of Castlewood, Va., and James Hale and wife, Shelly, of Bristol, Va.; five brothers, Robert, James, Tom, Sammy, and Eugene Dollarhyde; two sisters, Hazel Dollarhyde and Daisy Norman; five grandchildren, Courtney Helbert, Dustin Helbert, Dakota Hale, Autumn Salyers, and Gracie Hale; and a great-grandson, Mason Helbert. No formal services are planned at this time. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Frances Louise Dollarhyde Hale is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).