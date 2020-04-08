Earl Junior Hale, age 77, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Hale was born in Castlewood, Va., the son of the late Robert and Lillie Bise Hale. He was a member of Union Baptist Church and attended Edgefield United Methodist Church. Earl absolutely loved racing and enjoyed cooking at BMS for the infield EMS Crews. He also worked with the Edgefield Food Pantry, serving his local community. He loved working outside trimming and pruning God's handiwork. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Hale and John "Bud" Hurd, and his sisters, Ruth Bishop, Eva Mae Tate, and Helen Ferguson. Earl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Price Hale, his son, Jeffrey and wife, Kristin; two grandsons he loved very much, Caleb and Ethan, all of Piney Flats, Tenn.; brothers, Allen Hale and wife, Alice, of Jonesborough, Tenn., Harold Dean Hurd and wife, Shirley, of Pulaski, Va., and Bernard Hurd and wife, Frankie, of Glen, St. Mary, Fla.; sisters, Lee Sutherland and husband, Bob and Betty Nell Hale, of Lexington, Ky.; sister-in-law, Charlotte Hale and brother-in-law, Ken Ferguson, both of Jonesborough, Tenn. Private services to honor Earl's life will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date. Committal services will be held in the Edgefield Cemetery of Piney Flats with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Torbett and Wayne Torbett. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Harold Alison for his special friendship and care shown toward Earl and his family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hale family. This obituary was lovingly written by the Hale family.

