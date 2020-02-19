Hale, Curtis

Curtis Hale, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. Arrangements are incomplete. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hale family.
