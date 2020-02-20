Curtis Lee Hale, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. He was a member of the Slater Community Center, and the Masonic Lodge in Grundy, Va. Curtis was a faithful supporter of the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. He helped start the volunteer fire department at Garden Creek. Curtis retired after 38 years as a regional manager at People's Security Life Insurance Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Vergie Hale; sisters, Geraldine Hale Phillips and Ester "Sissy" Hale; and brothers, Verlin Hale, Neatom Hale, Herman Hale and Chester Hale. Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Ruth Odelene Mabe Hale on April 16, 2020; daughters, Debra Lois Hale Ratliff and husband, Ikie, Susan Bridgette Hale Monroe, and Cynthia Odelene Hale Godsey and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Erin Justice, Amanda (David) Gray, Emily (Doug) Monroe, Anna (Sydney) Monroe-Cox, Caitlyn Monroe, Thomas (Hillary) Godsey, and Sarah Godsey; great-grandchildren, Abbie, Billy, Garrett, Will, Lillian, Kitty, Cali, Bella and Tori, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friends, Oakley and Meryl Woods, Pearlie Ramsey, Margaret Tickle, Mary Sue Dean and Hugh Peters. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Burton of Freewill Baptist Church of Blountville, officiating. A family interment will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Phillips, Jim Hale, Robert Hale, Thomas Godsey, David Gray, Sidney Cox, Greg Hale and Doug Yezek. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of the Round Table. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bristol Haven of Rest, 624 Anderson St., Bristol, TN 37620, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hale family.

