ABINGDON, Va. Floyd Mark Hagy died peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Penny Roark Hagy of Abingdon, Va.; his daughter, Britney Hagy Broyhill, son-in-law, James, and grandson, Jameson, all of Charlotte, N.C.; his younger daughter, Brooke Hagy of Orange County, Calif.; his parents-in-law, Clifford and Linda Roark; his parents, Billy and Evelyn Hagy of Abingdon, Va.; and his sister, Pam Hagy of Nashville, Tenn.. A lifelong resident of Abingdon, Mark was a skilled craftsman and passionate outdoorsman. He was most at peace deep in the woods on a deer hunt or by a quiet trout stream. He was loved dearly by his wife, his high school sweetheart. His daughters brought him great pride and he took joy in all of their accomplishments. Mark delighted in coaching their youth sports teams and cheering from the audience as a "pageant dad," but Mark was most proud to have seen his daughters earn their Masters degrees, and one her DNP, allowing them to pursue careers of their dreams. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 5 p.m. at The Barns at Chip Ridge, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution's in Mark's name to the Humane Society of Washington County. The family would like to extend special thanks to a special lifetime friend, Alyson Abell, for her care and support. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Floyd Mark Hagy is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).