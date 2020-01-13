ABINGDON, Va. Donald Edwin Hagy, 88, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hagy was born April 13, 1931, to the late Charles and Amanda Price Hagy in Washington County, Va. Mr. Hagy was in the banking business for most of his life serving over 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling. He was also the former President of the Rotary Club and the recipient of the Paul Harris award. Mr. Hagy was an active member of Abingdon United Methodist Church. Including his parents, he is preceded in death by, brother, Gayle Hagy; sister, Barbara Harris; half-brothers, Thornly and Windsor Hagy; and half-sister, Hazel Hayter. Survivors include, loving wife, Junalee Hagy; three sons, Michael Steven Hagy (Connie), David Allen Hagy (Deanna) and Mark Hagy; one daughter, Lisa Renee Habiniak; two brothers, Dr. James Hagy and Harold Hagy; sister, Beryl Miller (Doug); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 until 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Abingdon United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation with the Rev. Robert Countiss officiating. A private military rites service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Children's Advocacy Center, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, and the Abingdon United Methodist Church Choir. Online condolences may be express to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Hagy family.