Hagey, William McCall

William McCall Hagey, age 91, a longtime resident of the Bristol area, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park, Bristol, Va. He was a native of Columbia, Tenn., born to the late Joseph Lafayette Hagey and Eva McCall Hagey. He was also preceded in death by a son, John McCall Hagey, and his brother, Joseph Lafayette Hagey. He was an engineering graduate of the University of Tennessee and served as a U.S. Naval Officer during the Korean conflict. He later spent over 30 years as a senior engineer for the Raytheon Corp. in Bristol, Tenn. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Doris Marie Clardy Hagey; son, Stephen Michael Hagey, and wife, Robin, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and grandchildren, Justin Taylor Hagey of Phoenix, Ariz., and Sara Davis Hagey of Washington, D.C. A private memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park, with the Rev. Joe Dunagan officiating. Please call Oakmont at Gordon Park for the Zoom ID. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland Ave., Bristol, VA 24201 or The Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800, is serving the Hagey family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.