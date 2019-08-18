CARBO, Va. Garland Woodrow Hackney, age 90, went to be with the Lord his Savior, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. Funeral services for Garland Woodrow Hackney will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverend Leonard Ferguson officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Hackney, Mark Hackney, Jason Hackney, Avery Hackney, Garry Campbell, Paul Campbell, Dave Hackney, Christopher Conley, and Marvin Amos. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Volunteer Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA 24225. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Hackney family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments