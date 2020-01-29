Elmer "Lacy" Hackney, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 1, 1934, in Grundy, Va., a son of the late Thomas and Jane Scarberry Hackney. Lacy retired from Kern's Bakery after 34 years of service. He attended Charity Pentecostal Church of Bristol, Tenn. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and uncle. He loved to talk to everyone. Lacy married his wonderful wife, Sara Jane Hackney, 63 years ago. When he married Jane, he knew that her identical twin, June, would be part of his life forever. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lacy Randall Hackney; daughter, Judy Hackney Poore; seven brothers, two sisters, and very special brothers-in-law, Daniel Atwood and Tom Ball. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Hackney; sons, Kenneth Hackney and Tony Hackney; grandsons, Jeff Poore, Jr. and wife, Shonda, Joshua Hackney, Wade Edwards and wife, Kathryn; granddaughter, Tammy Poore Rajotte and husband, Chris; ten great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; very special sister-in-law, June Ball; and special nieces and nephews, Beverly Salyer and husband, Arthur, Danny Atwood, Robert Dutton and wife, Jeffrey, and Rebecca White and husband, Rick. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Cunningham, Bro. Michael Wilson and Bro. Jason Hand officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service and at other times at the home of sister-in-law, June Ball, 1107 Island Rd, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be Joshua Hackney, Bruce Whitson, Rick White, Rickey White, Craig Atwood, Danny Atwood Jr., Arthur Salyer and Tommy Ball. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity Pentecostal Church of Bristol, Tennessee. Special thanks to the staff of 4 East, Dr. Tyler Duncan, Caris Comfort Care and his special doctor, Dr. Rachel Wilson for all their loving care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
