Sarah Rosenbaum Hackler MARION, Va. Sarah Rosenbaum Hackler, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Carrington Manor in the care of Emerald Coast Hospice in Crestview, Fla. Sarah was born in Glade Spring, Va., the last living child of Martin and Sarah "Sally" Rosenbaum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Hackler. Sarah graduated from Radford College and taught school for several years. Along with her husband Bob they owned the Meadow View Plant Farm and Sarah's Florist in Marion for over 40 years. She was a member of the Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her daughters, Jean Williams and husband, Robert, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Anne Kilpatrick of Wing, Ala.; grandchildren, Erik Ashlin and Cyrus Kilpatrick; and great-grandchild, Eli Kilpatrick. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Dr. Alan Gray officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow at the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial donations can be made to the Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 West Main Street Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Sarah Hackler.

